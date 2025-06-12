Do Not Allow the Predator Class to Use Riots to Divide Us

Share this postDerrick Broze's JournalismDo Not Allow the Predator Class to Use Riots to Divide UsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0030Share this postDerrick Broze's JournalismDo Not Allow the Predator Class to Use Riots to Divide UsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore611Do Not Allow the Predator Class to Use Riots to Divide UsDerrick BrozeJun 12, 202530Share this postDerrick Broze's JournalismDo Not Allow the Predator Class to Use Riots to Divide UsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore611ShareIn this clip from TCR Live #156, Derrick Broze breaks down the last week of protests and riots in Los Angeles and warns not to fall for the trap.Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/division-riots/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postDerrick Broze's JournalismDo Not Allow the Predator Class to Use Riots to Divide UsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDerrick Broze's JournalismSubscribeAuthorsDerrick BrozeRecent PostsOpting Out of Technocracy (Derrick Broze on #SolutionsWatch)Jun 11 • Derrick Broze TCR Live #156: You're Falling for the Psyop Again - But Which One? Jun 11 • Derrick BrozeIan Carroll On the Limits of Bitcoin, his "Kabbalah" Bracelet, & Questioning EveryoneJun 9 • Derrick BrozeMy Work Featured on Candace Owens ShowJun 7 • Derrick BrozeIMA: The Palantir AI PanopticonJun 7 • Derrick BrozeTrump Implementing MASS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM In U.S.! (Derrick Broze on Jimmy Dore)Jun 5 • Derrick BrozePerforming Taxation is Theft with Prezence at Rise & Vibes FestJun 1 • Derrick Broze
