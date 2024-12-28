Playback speed
Dissecting The Top Of The Pyramid of Power: Part 1 - The Jesuits

Derrick Broze
Dec 28, 2024
Transcript

In this clip from TCR Live #146, Derrick Broze discusses his research for the final episodes of The Pyramid of Power docuseries. Derrick focuses on he role of the Jesuits in controlling and manipulating the world.

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

