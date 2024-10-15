Playback speed
Derrick Broze Educates Houston City Council on Water Fluoridation (2024)

Derrick Broze
Oct 15, 2024
5
Transcript

On October 15th, Derrick Broze spoke at Houston City Council to educate the members on the latest date relating to water fluoridation, including a federal court ruling, a new report from the U.S. National Toxicology Program, and cities pausing their water fluoridation programs.

