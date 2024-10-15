Derrick Broze Educates Houston City Council on Water Fluoridation (2024)

On October 15th, Derrick Broze spoke at Houston City Council to educate the members on the latest date relating to water fluoridation, including a federal court ruling, a new report from the U.S. National Toxicology Program, and cities pausing their water fluoridation programs.
Oct 15, 2024
