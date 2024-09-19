Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Debunking the False Binary with the Independent Media Alliance

Derrick Broze
Sep 19, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

Independent Media Alliance founders Derrick Broze and Ryan Cristián are joined by Iain Davis, Steve Poikonen, Hrvoje Morić and Kit Knightly to discuss the nature and purpose of the “fake binary” narrative control technique.

Featuring:

Derrick Broze, The Conscious Resistance

Ryan Cristián, The Last American Vagabond

Kit Knightly, Off-Guardian

Hrvoje Morić, Geopolitics and Empire

Steve Poikonen, Slow News Day/ AM Wake Up

Iain Davis

Show Notes: Announcing the Independent Media Alliance

Discussion about this podcast

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
Recent Posts
Digital ID: The Foundation for Technocracy (Independent Media Alliance)
  Derrick Broze
David Icke Exposes the Mainstream Alternative Media, the Zionist Lobby, & Jesse Ventura
  Derrick Broze
David Icke Will Continue to Call Out the Anti-Propagandists in the Mainstream Alternative Media
  Derrick Broze
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge – Week 3: Technology
  Derrick Broze
45 Day Exit And Build Challenge - Week 2: Money
  Derrick Broze
The Summit of the Future is Over - It's Time for The People's Reset!
  Derrick Broze
Reporting From The Summit Of The Future In NYC
  Derrick Broze
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge - Week 1: Food
  Derrick Broze