Debunking the False Binary with the Independent Media Alliance

Independent Media Alliance founders Derrick Broze and Ryan Cristián are joined by Iain Davis, Steve Poikonen, Hrvoje Morić and Kit Knightly to discuss the nature and purpose of the “fake binary” narrative control technique.

Featuring:

Derrick Broze, The Conscious Resistance

Ryan Cristián, The Last American Vagabond

Kit Knightly, Off-Guardian

Hrvoje Morić, Geopolitics and Empire

Steve Poikonen, Slow News Day/ AM Wake Up

Iain Davis

Show Notes: Announcing the Independent Media Alliance