Tune in for the fifth week of the 45-Day Exit and Build Challenge!
Week 5 is Education & Knowledge!
Derrick will talk about exiting from propaganda education models like public school!
He will also focus on breaking away from "information sources" which do nothing but pump fear, uncertainty, and doubt into your mind!
For 7 Friday’s in a row, Derrick Broze will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.
Here’s an outline of each week:
Week 1: Food
Week 2: Money
Week 3: Technology
Week 4: Land
Week 5: Education & Knowledge
Week 6: Mindset & Habits
Week 7: Thinking Holistically
Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/exit-build-challenge-week5/
45-Day Exit and Build Challenge - Week 5: Education & Knowledge