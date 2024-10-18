45-Day Exit and Build Challenge - Week 5: Education & Knowledge

Tune in for the fifth week of the 45-Day Exit and Build Challenge!

Week 5 is Education & Knowledge!

Derrick will talk about exiting from propaganda education models like public school!

He will also focus on breaking away from "information sources" which do nothing but pump fear, uncertainty, and doubt into your mind!

For 7 Friday’s in a row, Derrick Broze will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.

Here’s an outline of each week:

Week 1: Food

Week 2: Money

Week 3: Technology

Week 4: Land

Week 5: Education & Knowledge

Week 6: Mindset & Habits

Week 7: Thinking Holistically

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/exit-build-challenge-week5/