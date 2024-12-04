33 - Guard Your Heart (LIVE at Houston Community Cultivation Network)

"Guard Your Heart" is more than just a song—it’s a self-love anthem from 33, reminding us all to protect our minds and embrace the journey toward healing and change. In this track, 33 reflects on the importance of letting go of toxic cycles, forgiving the past, and rising above personal struggles. His lyrical message encourages listeners to find strength within, break free from self-doubt, and move toward a brighter future. Throughout the session, 33 shares candid insights about life’s ups and downs, his battle with addiction, and the transformative power of music. Filmed at the Community Cultivation Network, this exclusive track captures the heart of his artistry—a blend of vulnerability and resilience.



💬 Deep dive into 33’s journey and music at: 33ishere.com



📺 Catch more Long River Sessions on The Houston Collective’s channel and KPFT 90.1 FM!