The People's Reset: Mexico 2025 is coming January 29th to February 2nd in Morelia, Mexico
If you are looking to connect with hundreds of freedom-minded, solutions-focused activists from more than a dozen countries this is the in-person event for you!
Join us in person to experience:
30 Solutions-focused speakers
30 workshops
Visionary Art Gallery
Concerts with DubFX, Prezence, Alais Clay, 33, Sol Disciple, Rhymewave, and more!
Networking
Family Activities
And much more!
Learn more about the Activation: https://thegreaterreset.org
Video produced by our friends at We Are Not Zombies!
Share this post