The People's Reset: Mexico 2025 is coming January 29th to February 2nd in Morelia, Mexico

If you are looking to connect with hundreds of freedom-minded, solutions-focused activists from more than a dozen countries this is the in-person event for you!

Join us in person to experience:

30 Solutions-focused speakers

30 workshops

Visionary Art Gallery

Concerts with DubFX, Prezence, Alais Clay, 33, Sol Disciple, Rhymewave, and more!

Networking

Family Activities

And much more!



Learn more about the Activation: https://thegreaterreset.org

Video produced by our friends at We Are Not Zombies!