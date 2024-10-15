Playback speed
TCR Live #142: Government Targets Private Citizens + Fluoride Lawsuit + Republicans Love Israel

Derrick Broze
Oct 15, 2024
In this episode Derrick will share his insights from his travels, including talking with David Icke.

He will also cover 3 main stories:

– the DOD Directive Against American citizens – the end of the fluoride lawsuit (for now) – how Republicans love Israel but not free speech

Don’t miss this info-packed, solutions focused episode!

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive142-government-fluoride-israel/

Derrick Broze
