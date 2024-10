Journalists Dan Astin-Gregory and Derrick Broze report from the United Nations building in New York City at the conclusion of the UN's "Action Days" directly preceding the Summit of the Future. As of Sunday September 22nd, the UN has signed the Pact for the Future. Derrick and Dan discuss what this means and what comes next.

