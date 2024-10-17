Prezence, 33 | TAXATION IS THEFT | Official Music & Lyric Video

Brand new song from Prezence featuring 33!

Taxation is Theft is exactly what it sounds like. An anthem for Voluntaryism to expose the ridiculous notion that it's somehow "moral" for a bunch of armed thugs to rob a cut of everyone's income, EVEN if it's for our own, ostensible, "benefit." Government (mind control) and their taxation is NEVER voluntary, and therefore it is ALWAYS immoral. Get as offended as you like! lol.

This song is for those who REFUSE to fund war & genocide, both domestic and overseas, by those who claim to "represent" us. I will never contribute the products of my DIVINE CREATIVITY to pay for the Gaza holocaust, the NATO backed Ukrainian proxy war against Russia, or the more "covert" attacks on the people of my homeland here in the USA.

WE'LL BE PERFORMING THIS LIVE IN SEDONA NOVEMBER 1ST:

https://sedona.artofliberty.org/?event=derrickbroze

CREDITS:

PRODUCTION, VOCALS, MIX, MASTER, FILM & EDIT BY GRANT PREZENCE ELLMAN

LYRICS BY 33 | DERRICK BROZE

ALBUM ART BY MYRA GOMEZ https://www.instagram.com/_myraart/

ADDITIONAL CAMERA WORK BY BRUCE BAUMANN

ADDITIONAL CAMERA WORK BY GARRETT TEAGUE

SHOT IN STANTON, UK & FLAGSTAFF, AZ, USA

THANK YOU TO EVERYONE INVOLVED WITH THIS PROJECT

⬇️ FOLLOW 33 HERE ⬇️

33ishere.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@33:b

YouTube: youtube.com/@33ishere

⬇️ FOLLOW PREZENCE HERE ⬇️

https://www.prezencemusic.com/

https://www.instagram.com/Prezencemusic/

https://www.youtube.com/c/PrezenceMusic33

https://odysee.com/@prezence:6

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/J2OXXBUo1yn6

https://t.me/prezencemusic

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/prezence/1533255361

https://tidal.com/browse/artist/6175772