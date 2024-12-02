Playback speed
Non-Voters Won Again in 2024 - How Do We Activate Them?

Derrick Broze
Dec 02, 2024
Derrick Broze breaks down the latest numbers on the 2024 Presidential election and shows that - once again - non-voters were the majority. While this is a sign of a potential positive, Derricks asks how do we activate the non-voters and help them go from apathy to action? If we can activate even 1% of the non-voters to focus on Exit and Build strategy we can accelerate the push towards the parallel systems of the future!

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/non-voters2024/

