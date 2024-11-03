Playback speed
Exit And Build: How To Live The Principles Of Liberty Now - Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze
Nov 03, 2024
1
Transcript

On November 2nd, 2024, Derrick Broze spoke in Sedona, Arizona at the Liberty on the Rocks Voluntaryism Conference. Derrick outlined his Exit and Build strategy and how to actually live the principles of liberty and voluntaryism NOW!

TCRN: https://theconsciousresistance.com/exit-build-sedona/

