Announcing the 45-Day Exit & Build Challenge - For Voters, Blackpilled Cynics, and You!

If You Believe Voting is the Answer, or You're Apathetic - This is the Challenge for You!
The 45 Day Exit & Build Challenge
For 7 Friday's in a row, Derrick Broze will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.
Here's an outline of each week:
Week 1: Food
Week 2: Money
Week 3: Technology
Week 4: Land
Week 5: Education & Knowledge
Week 6: Mindset & Habits
Week 7: Thinking Holistically
I hope every single one of you will participate, but I especially hope those who feel like all is hopeless, AND those who thinking voting is essential will tune in to every week of the challenge.
