Announcing the 45-Day Exit & Build Challenge - For Voters, Blackpilled Cynics, and You!

If You Believe Voting is the Answer, or You're Apathetic - This is the Challenge for You!

The 45 Day Exit & Build Challenge

For 7 Friday's in a row, Derrick Broze will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.

﻿Here's an outline of each week:

Week 1: Food

Week 2: Money

Week 3: Technology

Week 4: Land

Week 5: Education & Knowledge

Week 6: Mindset & Habits

Week 7: Thinking Holistically

﻿I hope every single one of you will participate, but I especially hope those who feel like all is hopeless, AND those who thinking voting is essential will tune in to every week of the challenge.

Sign up for our email list to get the latest updates: https://www.theconsciousresistance.com/