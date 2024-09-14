Playback speed
Announcing the 45-Day Exit & Build Challenge - For Voters, Blackpilled Cynics, and You!

Derrick Broze
Sep 14, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

If You Believe Voting is the Answer, or You're Apathetic - This is the Challenge for You!

The 45 Day Exit & Build Challenge

For 7 Friday's in a row, Derrick Broze will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.

﻿Here's an outline of each week:

Week 1: Food

Week 2: Money

Week 3: Technology

Week 4: Land

Week 5: Education & Knowledge

Week 6: Mindset & Habits

Week 7: Thinking Holistically

﻿I hope every single one of you will participate, but I especially hope those who feel like all is hopeless, AND those who thinking voting is essential will tune in to every week of the challenge.

