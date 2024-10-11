45-Day Exit and Build Challenge – Week 4: Land

Tune in for the fourth week of the 45-Day Exit and Build Challenge!

Week 4 is focused on land!

For 7 Friday’s in a row, Derrick Broze will break down the Exit and Build strategy from a holistic perspective.

Here’s an outline of each week:

Week 1: Food

Week 2: Money

Week 3: Technology

Week 4: Land

Week 5: Education & Knowledge

Week 6: Mindset & Habits

Week 7: Thinking Holistically

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/exit-build-challenge-week4/