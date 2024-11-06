As most people expected, the script put Trump back in power.
I hope all those people who said they were supporting Trump because he was the "lesser evil" but would hold him accountable will do so when he inevitably breaks promises and appoints swamp creatures and advances the Technocratic State.
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
To those who understand that the MAGA/MAHA movement is a co-opting of the real freedom movement - stay strong. We are in for another 4 years of people making excuses for every authoritarian, anti-liberty actions Trump takes. Some will eventually wake up and realize they made a mistake, but many will not.
For any possible good that may come from Trump being in the White House, let's acknowledge it but not go easy on him or his cronies when the inevitable happens as well.
Remember, this is the guy who wants to deport and jail people who are critical of Israel, and people who burn the U.S. flag. This is the guy who is funded by Zionist Technocrats who support genocide. This is the man who is funded by a steering committee member of the Bilderberg Group. This is the guy who is promising the largest deportation operation ever which will inevitably empower police to use 4th amendment violating measures. This is the guy who brought us Operation Warp Speed run by Big Pharma and still refuses to admit his shots hurt people.
Do not expect Trump to back off his attacks on the press or his love for strongmen. It's up to those who can actually see what's going on to continue to hold him and his supporters accountable in an effort to keep the true freedom/liberty movement alive.
Finally, no matter who is president, no matter what good and inevitable horrible actions come, we must focus on exiting from the coming slavery systems. Donald Trump is not going to stop Agenda 2030 or the Great Reset or the 4th Industrial Revolution. Especially not when he is partnered with Technocrats who want Transhumanism and brain chips.
Focus your efforts more than ever on lessening your dependence on the mainstream slavery systems and increase your efforts on creating an exit plan. Regardless of who the president is, we have a bumpy road ahead and we must strive to thrive outside of their controlled paradigm.
We are capable of building the better world we know is possible but it will not come through presidents and it wont come through politics.
Agree, but hope he does what he did before on pulling out of UN/WHO. Everything is so confusing and I believe on purpose. I never liked Elon, he is one smart man or should I say devilish man. Smart cities are still moving along. I remember reading an article a few years back where aids to Governor DeSantis had said he does not want a smart city, but a smart state. I do feel this will at least slow down the beast and prepare. Pelosi brought the Earth Summit to floor in 1992. Maurice Strong pushed a lot of this and just speculations, but on January 6th I did not know until a few months back that FBI released JFK documents on her father and Mafia ties. Then JFK's warning to expose a plan to enslave every man, woman and child, then seen where he had Mafia ties. Fast forward to now we still are not out of the woods, a lot can still happen. Jan 15th Port guy comes back to the table and he had Mafia ties back in 2005. Then back to Maurice Strong's comment: What if a small group of world leaders were to conclude that the principal risk to the Earth comes from the actions of the rich countries?.. Isn't it our responsibility to bring that about? Pelosi just got her 19th term. A lot of people have said all the people are gone, just release the rest. Pelosi is not, I feel she will die for an agenda. Just thoughts, crazy or not, we all have them. LOL. Take care and thank you for your hard work