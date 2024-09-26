We made it to the UK for The People's Reset: UK!



Unfortunately, after a ten hour flight to the UK, Miriam and I, and our families were detained by " Border Force ".



They didn't like that we chose to opt out of the facial recognition.

These are the facial recognition machines we opted out of.



They asked me about my Freedom Cell Network shirt and a friend who was wearing my Holistic Anarchism shirt.



They went through all our bags, asked us how much money we have in our accounts, where we are going, asked if I was a sovereign citizen, asked about my research into the pedoclass, questioning us about The People's Reset, etc.



They even brought out 3 counterterrorism officers to question me.



After 4 hours they let us go.



Despite the bullshit with the UK border force, everyone is doing great!



We arrived in Bath today for The People's Reset!



Its more important than ever to focus on solutions so I hope you will all tune into the latest edition of The People's Reset!



