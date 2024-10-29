Originally Published at The Last American Vagabond

With the 2024 U.S. Presidential election only one week away, it’s never been more important to challenge the narratives surrounding the candidates placed in front of the American people.

While supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are likely familiar with the flaws of their opponent, they are often less familiar with the ways in which Harris and Trump are actually aligned. Specifically, the voters lining up behind the candidates are typically ignorant of the fact that both politicians are being backed by Zionist Technocrats with strong ties to the so-called “Deep State”.

This article is an effort to outline the cast of characters funding and promoting their respective candidate of choice. Before naming names, a brief summary of the Technocratic philosophy is necessary.

What is Technocracy?

In the early 20th century, a movement began to develop around a political theory known as Technocracy, a system wherein management of governments is handled by technical experts, often involving technology-focused solutions. Early proponents of Technocracy claimed that the concept would lead to better management of resources and the protection of the planet. However, this system of governance by technological experts and their technology would also involve a loss of privacy, as well as centralization of power and the management of all human behavior. Although the term appears to have been largely forgotten, the technocratic philosophy and influence can be seen everywhere in our modern digital world.

One of the most influential proponents of Technocracy was a man named Howard Scott, a writer who founded the Technical Alliance in New York City in 1919. Scott believed that business owners lacked the necessary skills and data to reform their industries, and thus control should be handed over to engineers. In 1932, Scott and fellow technocrat Walter Rautenstrauch formed the “Committee on Technocracy” at Columbia University. The group would eventually splinter, with Scott leading Technocracy Incorporated, and technocrat Harold Loeb in charge of the Continental Committee on Technocracy.

In 1938, Technocracy Incorporated released a publication that outlined its vision for a Technocracy (emphasis added):

Technocracy is the science of social engineering, the scientific operation of the entire social mechanism to produce and distribute goods and services to the entire population of this continent. For the first time in human history it will be done as a scientific, technical, engineering problem. There will be no place for Politics or Politicians, Finance or Financiers, Rackets or Racketeers… Technocracy states that price and abundance are incompatible; the greater the abundance the smaller the price. In a real abundance there can be no price at all. Only by abandoning the interfering price control and substituting a scientific method of production and distribution can an abundance be achieved. Technocracy will distribute by means of a certificate of distribution available to every citizen from birth to death. The Technate will encompass the entire American Continent from Panama to the North Pole because the natural resources and the natural boundary of this area make it an independent, self-sustaining geographical unit.

Technocrats publicized their vision of a centrally-planned world via books, speeches, clubs, and political parties. This resulted in a brief period of popularity in the US and Canada in the years following the Great Depression. As politicians and economists searched for a solution to the financial calamity, the technocrats imagined a world where politicians and business owners were replaced with scientists, engineers, and other technical experts, who would manage the economy.

However, in the 1940s, mainstream interest in the Technocracy movement seemed to dissipate. Some researchers attribute this to a lack of a coherent political theory for achieving change, while others say that President Roosevelt and the New Deal provided an alternative solution to financial hardship.

Whatever the cause, Technocracy ceased to be a topic of mainstream political discourse, even as the industrial revolution spurred on new technologies and previously unseen wealth for those in control of said technology.

The ideas that underpinned the technocratic vision received a notable endorsement in 1970, when political scientist Zbigniew Brzezinski released his book, Between Two Ages: America’s Role in the Technetronic Era. Brzezinski will be familiar to long time researchers of the ruling elite. Until his death in 2018, Brzezinski was a diplomat who ran in the same circles as David Rockefeller and former Secretary of State and accused war criminal Henry Kissinger. Brzezinski served as advisor to several presidents—from Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama. Brzezinski was also a member of the Atlantic Council, the National Endowment for Democracy, and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Although Brzezinski’s Between Two Ages substituted the term “Technetronic” for “Technocracy,” the depiction of the future is the same: a world in which the scientific and technological elite centrally plan the lives of all humanity. Essentially, Brzezinski’s vision is a technologically-advanced authoritarian-style collectivism, wherein individual liberties are subordinated to the apparent needs of the collective.

When we examine the world of 2024 we clearly see the signs of technocratic influence. For example, we can see this influence in the wealthiest companies and most influential CEOs. These individuals are running companies that have amassed large amounts of financial wealth, as well as unfathomable amounts of digital data on all of their customers.

From Jeff Bezos at Amazon, Bill Gates of Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook, Elon Musk of Tesla, and lesser known names at Google, Apple, and others, we can see the technocratic ideology. These men and their colleagues in various technological industries wield immense power through their companies, wealth, and cultural influence. These individuals have enough money, resources, and connections to shape elections, geoengineer the climate, and cause dips in the stock market, to name a few examples. They are the technocrat class of 2024.

With this understanding of the history of Technocracy and the current crop of Technocrats we can now look at the 2024 election and outline the influence of Technocrats on both sides of the political aisle.

Vice President Harris has been backed by a number of modern technocrats, all of whom happen to be Zionists unquestionably backing Israel’s ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.

Eric Schmidt

Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google and former board member of and advisor to Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google. Schmidt is generally seen as an expert on Artificial Intelligence, having written the book The Age of AI: And Our Human Future with Henry Kissinger, the now-deceased former U.S. Secretary of State and accused war criminal.

Schmidt is a long time Democratic Party funder. Although he has donated to Republicans as well, his donations tend to favor Democratic Party candidates. In 2020 and 2022 alone he donated millions of dollars to Democratic Party candidates. In 2014, Schmidt participated in a task force aimed at helping the Democratic establishment better understand how to win elections.

Eric Schmidt is also currently a Steering Committee Member of the secretive Bilderberg Group. He attended the latest meeting in May 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Schmidt has donated heavily to the Presidential campaign of Harris. CNN recently reported that Schmidt donated $2 million to Senate Majority PAC through the “dark money” organization Majority Forward.

According to a report from Forbes, Schmidt has donated as much as $3 million to Harris. Interestingly, Schmidt’s political contributions came after the urging of Reid Hoffman, a technology investor and billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn. Hoffman, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is also known for his funding of disinformation tactics, wrote an op-ed for the New York Times calling on Silicon Valley to “get behind” Harris.

Schmidt has also praised Israel for “not following the rules” as they advance their infiltration of Big Tech. In 2023, Schmidt joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an AI Forum. Overall, he is another technocrat willing to turn a blind eye to the crimes of Israel.

For a deeper dive into Eric Schmidt’s role in the 2024 election and his influence in the Trump and Biden White House’s read this report.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates is well known Technocrat because of his efforts to work around politics and the will of the people through his funding of geoengineering programs, GMO mosquitoes, and, of course, promotion of mRNA (actually modRNA) injections. While he has mostly stayed out of politics, he recently announced that he would be backing Kamala Harris.

Gates recently told The New York Times that he has committed $50 million to the Harris campaign via the same Majority Forward organization as Eric Schmidt and other billionaires.

George Soros

The moment the Democratic National Convention forced Democrats to accept Kamala Harris as their candidate, Alex Soros, the son of progressive billionaire George Soros, declared his support for Harris.

A spokesperson for the elder Soros told the Wall Street Journal that he was also backing Harris. Bloomberg has also reported that George Soros' Democracy PAC gave $10 million to Future Forward PAC and $5.6 million to American Bridge, another organization which backs progressive candidates.

A spokesperson for the elder Soros told the Wall Street Journal that he was also backing Harris. Bloomberg has also reported that George Soros’ Democracy PAC gave $10 million to Future Forward PAC and $5.6 million to American Bridge, another organization which backs progressive candidates.

Alex Karp

Alex Karp is the co-founder of the infamous private surveillance firm Palantir Technologies Inc. Karp co-founded Palantir with fellow technocrat Peter Thiel with the assistance of two rounds of investment from CIA’s venture capital firm In-Q-Tel.

While Karp has mostly stayed out of politics in the public sphere, last month he told the NYT that he was now supporting Kamala Harris. Details of the financial contributions made by Karp to Harris have not been made public.

Karp is also an open advocate for supporting the Zionist movement. James Corbett recently noted that, “in November of last year, Palantir issued a letter to shareholders that stressed the company’s support for Israel’s quest to ethnically cleanse Palestinians.”

“We are one of a few companies in the world to stand up and announce our support for Israel, which remains steadfast,” Karp wrote in the letter. “Palantir stands with Israel.”

Other billionaire technocrats backing Harris include the aforementioned Reid Hoffman, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings. For a deeper look at the billionaires backing Harris see this list.

Donald Trump and The Technocrats

Former President Donald Trump is not immune to the technocratic influence and financial backing. Despite the claim by many Trump supporters that he is a “self-made man” and doesn’t need the money from the billionaire class, Trump welcomes their moral and financial support with open arms.

Peter Thiel

Peter Thiel is the infamous co-founder of Palantir who is also a Steering Committee Member of the Bilderberg Group. I’ve previously reported how Thiel and others in the right-wing of Big Tech have decided to go all-in on Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. They argue that this a defensive move to protect their industries from the encroachment of the Biden administration.

In 2016, Thiel donated $1.25 million to Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign.

While speaking at the All In Summit in early October, Peter Thiel claimed that he is not donating money to any political candidate in 2024, but is still supporting Donald Trump and JD Vance “in every other way possible”.

“I am still very strongly pro-Trump, pro-J.D.,” Thiel said.

Despite not giving directly to the Trump campaign Thiel has recently gained well-deserved scrutiny for his role in financing the rise of Donald Trump's Vice Presidential pick, J.D. Vance.

Despite not giving directly to the Trump campaign Thiel has recently gained well-deserved scrutiny for his role in financing the rise of Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential pick, J.D. Vance.

J.D. Vance, the 39-year old Ohio Senator, was in attendance at David Sacks’ June fundraiser for Donald Trump. In fact, according to “two people with knowledge of the exchange”, during the event Trump “informally polled the room” regarding who he should choose for his Vice Presidential running mate. David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, and others all told Trump he should choose Vance. Elon Musk also reportedly encouraged Trump to pick Vance. A few weeks later at the Republican National Convention that’s exactly what Donald Trump did.

Thiel and Vance have an extensive relationship.

Vance claims that after hearing Peter Thiel deliver a speech at Yale Law School in 2011 he was inspired to pursue a career in big tech firms. Vance briefly worked at biotechnology firm Circuit Therapeutics, a move which then-CEO Frederic Moll told the NY Times was a “favor to Peter.” In 2019, Vance would found his own venture firm, Narya Capital, with financial backing from the former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, the billionaire investor Marc Andreessen, and Peter Thiel.

Peter Thiel went on to give $15 million to Vance’s 2022 campaign for Senate.

Thiel was also questioned about Israel’s genocidal acts and made it clear he will not interfere in their crimes and has no qualms supplying technology which leads to civilian deaths. First, in January Palantir announced that it had signed a “strategic partnership” with the Israeli Defense Ministry to supply technology for the genocide.

In May, protesters accused Thiel of complicity in ‘genocide’, blocking his vehicles for over an hour while he was speaking at the Cambridge Union. Over two hundred students gathered outside the Cambridge Union attempting to “drown out” Thiel’s talk. When Thiel was directly questioned about his support of Israel and their use of AI technology to murder humans, he gave a rambling non-answer.

“Look again . . . I’m not . . . I’m not . . . you know, you know . . . with . . . without, without going into all the . . . you know I’m not on top of all the details of what’s going on in Israel, because my bias is to defer to Israel. It’s not for us to to second-guess every, everything. And I believe that broadly the IDF gets to decide what it wants to do, and that they’re broadly in the right and that’s, that’s sort of the perspective I come back to.”

Elon Musk

Elon Musk is perhaps the other most infamous technocrat openly backing Trump. He has advocated for implanting chips in human brains, transhumanism, placing satellites around the entire planet in a plan eerily similar to the post-9/11 “defunct” Total Information Awareness scheme.

To gain a full understanding of Musk’s anti-liberty actions I encourage you to read my previous reports, but for today’s purposes its sufficient to note that Musk and Peter Thiel co-founded “America PAC” as their vehicle to support Trump’s return to the White House.

In July it was initially reported that Musk would invest $45 million a month into the Trump campaign. According to the latest filings, Musk has given nearly $75 million to the PAC.

Trump has claimed he will nominate Musk for a cabinet position, with Musk promising to lead the “Department of Government Efficiency”. While the idea of reducing government waste and increasing efficiency is an appealing proposition, it should also be noted that Musk’s talk of efficiency is reminiscent of the little known Efficiency Movement which predated the more well-known Technocracy movement.

The Efficiency Movement sought to identify and eliminate waste in all areas of the economy and society, and to develop and implement “best practices”. Supporters of the movement included Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller. Rockefeller was a proponent of efficiency, stating, “To help an inefficient, ill-located, unnecessary school is a waste …it is highly probable that enough money has been squandered on unwise educational projects to have built up a national system of higher education adequate to our needs, if the money had been properly directed to that end.”

Interestingly, Musk appears to be walking a path similar to his grandfather, Joshua Haldeman, who was a research director for Technocracy Incorporated of Canada and national chairman of the Social Credit Party.

Musk has also paid tribute to Israel, attending dinners and galas as a guest of Netanyahu and visiting Israel after he was accused of antisemitic social media posts.

Miriam Adelson

Miriam Adelson is the billionaire widow of Sheldon Adelson. The Adelson’s are devout Zionists — the NY Times noted that she has argued that people who criticize Israel or offer only qualified support are “dead to us”. When Trump moved the United States Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv the Adlesons sat in the front row at the opening ceremony.

By 2020, the Adelsons donated more than $90 million into a pro-Trump super PAC. Earlier this summer it was reported that Miriam Adelson plans to invest another $100 million to get Trump elected. According to the latest September filings, Adelson has poured $95 million into pro-Trump super PAC, Preserve America.

Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley

Trump’s campaign has also been supported by billionaires who are tied to the crypto industry in one form or another. Of course, these billionaires are not promoting the cypherpunk vision of a currency freed of government surveillance, but instead are advocating for the idea that Bitcoin is “digital gold” to be held as a long-term investment.

In June, big tech venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya hosted a fundraiser for Trump at Sacks’ home in the Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The meeting netted the Trump campaign $12 million after Trump reportedly said he would be “the crypto president”. It was this dinner where the billionaires told Trump he should choose Vance as his running mate.

David Sacks is most well-known for his involvement in the early days of PayPal, serving as the Chief Operating Officer. Sacks is also a member of the so-called “PayPal Mafia”, a name given to the founders of PayPal who later founded numerous tech companies, including Tesla, LinkedIn, Palantir Technologies, SpaceX, YouTube, and Yelp.

Other crypto investors in attendance included twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of crypto exchange Gemini.

Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir and managing partner of the firm 8VC, has also donated $1 million to America PAC in support of a 2nd Trump administration.

Considering all of the above facts, this means numerous members of the PayPal Mafia — David Sacks, Ken Howery, and Peter Thiel — are heavily invested in the Trump campaign and responsible for his push towards acceptance of Bitcoin. Additionally, at least two big tech acolytes with connections to Palantir are also investing in Trump — Peter Thiel and Joe Lonsdale.

Timothy Mellon

Timothy Mellon is another billionaire who is backing Donald Trump and previously funded Robert F. Kennedy’s Independent Presidential campaign. While the 82-year old Mellon is lesser known and typically remains out of the public light, he is the heir to the banking fortune amassed by his grandfather Andrew Mellon. The elder Mellon was yet another banker and claimed philanthropist from the robber baron era.

After building his business empire, Andrew Mellon served as United States Secretary of the Treasury from March 9, 1921, to February 12, 1932. In 1932, Congressman Wright Patman of Texas initiated impeachment proceedings against Mellon, accusing him of violating a number of federal laws aimed at preventing conflicts of interest.

Nicole Shanahan

Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy’s former Vice Presidential pick, is also another likely source of funding for Trump. Besides the VP nomination, Shanahan is most famous for her 2018 marriage to Google co-founder Sergey Brin. After the couple divorced in 2023, Shanahan’s net worth was estimated to be over $1 billion. (It has been reported that the divorce was due to Shanahan having an affair with Elon Musk.)

It is this massive wealth that many suspect was the actual reason RFK Jr. chose her as his running mate. Now that wealth is being used to help Trump’s campaign.

Despite initially being critical of Trump’s support for the COVID-19 injections and Operation Warp Speed, Shanahan is now doing interviews on FOX News and the podcast circuit in support of Donald Trump. She is also producing campaign ads for the Trump campaign. Her transformation from left-leaning activist to tech-billionaire wife to Trump supporter is complete.

The Illusion of Choice

The sad fact is that the 2024 U.S. election is absolutely, 100% going to be decided by the billionaire technocratic Zionist class, aka The Predator Class. Arguing about which Bilderberg backed candidate is the lesser of two evils completely misses the point that the election is indeed rigged, but not against Donald Trump. The election is rigged against the American people and no matter who is ordained the next U.S. President on November 6th the Zionist-Technocrats will win and the American people will lose.





