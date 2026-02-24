Zorro Ranch, Satanic Cults and MK-Ultra - (Derrick Broze on Fight Back Podcast)

Derrick Broze and Jake Shields discuss the newest revelations of the Epstein Files, Zorro Ranch, The Satanic Panic, The Finders Cult, The FBI and CIA involvement in child trafficking, Les Wexner, and much more!
Watch Who Will Find What the Finders Hide?
00:00 Intro: Epstein files, dark subjects & why the Finders matter
00:59 Derek’s background: researching Epstein → deep dive into the Finders
03:05 1987 Tallahassee park arrest: suits, kids, and the story breaks
04:23 “Satanic Panic” framing & what evidence is actually credible
06:18 DC raids & warehouse evidence: passports, photos, early internet
08:40 Customs agent Ramon Martinez: the CIA claim and the narrative flip
09:42 Medical exam controversy & the official ‘nothing to see here’ reversal
11:33 1993 DOJ investigation: whistleblower fallout and self-clearing report
12:48 International reach: ‘Finders fees,’ private intel theory & Epstein parallels
14:37 Tracking sources & confronting Martinez: why he won’t talk
19:36 Other whistleblowers: Spencer, Hunt, and claims of a police cover-up
21:10 FBI Vault document dumps & Virginia farm files still withheld
24:11 Secret FBI summary readout: alleged CIA disinformation role
28:00 Who was Marion Petty? Naval intel roots, ‘game caller’ structure & inner ring
31:12 Bigger network context: other cases, intel overlaps, and groups going ‘rogue’
33:15 Suspicious Deaths & New Records Requests: Pulling the Finders Thread
33:47 Court Injunction Clue: The Divorce Case That Might Name Names
35:35 Tracking Down the Finders Spokesman: Toby Terrell Interview Fallout
39:02 Where Are the Kids Now? Why Silence Doesn’t Settle the Evidence
40:07 “Goat Gate” & Ritual Claims: What the Documents Actually Say
42:42 Babysitter Ads, Intel Activity & Pattern-Matching Across Scandals
44:49 The Hidden Cipher Trail: How the Documentary Got Its Title
48:49 MK-Ultra Parallels & Marion Petty as a Possible Non-Official Cover
51:06 Epstein Deep Dive: Why He Started Investigating (and the Trump Clip)
55:12 Zorro Ranch Rabbit Hole: Power Draw, Labs, Flights & Missing Searches
59:32 Wexner Testimony & Ohio State: What Might Break Loose Next
01:01:56 Wrapping Up: Where to Watch the Docs, Follow the Work, and Support