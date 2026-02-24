Zorro Ranch, Satanic Cults and MK-Ultra - (Derrick Broze on Fight Back Podcast)

Derrick Broze and Jake Shields discuss the newest revelations of the Epstein Files, Zorro Ranch, The Satanic Panic, The Finders Cult, The FBI and CIA involvement in child trafficking, Les Wexner, and much more!

Watch Who Will Find What the Finders Hide?

00:00 Intro: Epstein files, dark subjects & why the Finders matter

00:59 Derek’s background: researching Epstein → deep dive into the Finders

03:05 1987 Tallahassee park arrest: suits, kids, and the story breaks

04:23 “Satanic Panic” framing & what evidence is actually credible

06:18 DC raids & warehouse evidence: passports, photos, early internet

08:40 Customs agent Ramon Martinez: the CIA claim and the narrative flip

09:42 Medical exam controversy & the official ‘nothing to see here’ reversal

11:33 1993 DOJ investigation: whistleblower fallout and self-clearing report

12:48 International reach: ‘Finders fees,’ private intel theory & Epstein parallels

14:37 Tracking sources & confronting Martinez: why he won’t talk

19:36 Other whistleblowers: Spencer, Hunt, and claims of a police cover-up

21:10 FBI Vault document dumps & Virginia farm files still withheld

24:11 Secret FBI summary readout: alleged CIA disinformation role

28:00 Who was Marion Petty? Naval intel roots, ‘game caller’ structure & inner ring

31:12 Bigger network context: other cases, intel overlaps, and groups going ‘rogue’

33:15 Suspicious Deaths & New Records Requests: Pulling the Finders Thread

33:47 Court Injunction Clue: The Divorce Case That Might Name Names

35:35 Tracking Down the Finders Spokesman: Toby Terrell Interview Fallout

39:02 Where Are the Kids Now? Why Silence Doesn’t Settle the Evidence

40:07 “Goat Gate” & Ritual Claims: What the Documents Actually Say

42:42 Babysitter Ads, Intel Activity & Pattern-Matching Across Scandals

44:49 The Hidden Cipher Trail: How the Documentary Got Its Title

48:49 MK-Ultra Parallels & Marion Petty as a Possible Non-Official Cover

51:06 Epstein Deep Dive: Why He Started Investigating (and the Trump Clip)

55:12 Zorro Ranch Rabbit Hole: Power Draw, Labs, Flights & Missing Searches

59:32 Wexner Testimony & Ohio State: What Might Break Loose Next

01:01:56 Wrapping Up: Where to Watch the Docs, Follow the Work, and Support