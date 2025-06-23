The Freedom Cell Network presents...

13th International Freedom Cells Activation Call

Wednesday June 25th at 12:00PM US Central

Register here for free.

I don’t need to explain it to any of you - you already see what’s happening in the world.

More bombings and push towards war without Congressional approval or oversight.



Empowering the federal government to act without due process.



Palantir and other Big Tech surveillance firms working with the White House directly.



A push towards division and unrest. And that’s just the US the last couple weeks!



In other parts of the world we are also seeing the push towards digital IDs, facial recognition, silencing free speech under the guise of fighting “anti-semitism”, and I could go on, but you guys understand.

The world is chaotic and it feels like its only going to get more so as we approach 2030.

This is why John Bush and I are hosting the 13th International Freedom Cells Activation Call on June 25th at 12 pm US Central.

For those who’ve never participated, these are free, virtual calls which typically last 2 hours as 100’s of people from around the world join to discuss solutions for building the parallel, decentralized networks of the future.

With war on the horizon and the digital Technocracy looming, we figured its time to host our latest call and brainstorm as a worldwide community.

In this call we will:

• Learn how Freedom Cells around the world are organizing and thriving

• Discover how sociocracy is helping groups run smoother, faster, and stronger

• Explore how to use the Trinity Model to fund, manage, and protect your group privately

• Hear updates from people actually doing the work in their communities

• And connect with others who are serious about exiting the political charade and building real freedom—together

This is a real, in person movement. This is not more false hope in politics, or fake solutions which require you to hand over your sovereignty to some external force.

If you are familiar with Freedom Cells, or brand new to the concept but looking for solutions - this is the call for you!

Here's a little more on what to expect:

The Little-Known System Helping Freedom Cells Run Smoother, Faster, and Stronger​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

It’s called sociocracy—and once you see how it works, you’ll wonder why every group isn’t using it. More action, less confusion, zero power struggles.

I will be sharing about my own experience using Sociocracy within The Conscious Agora Ecovillage and why I think this idea can be useful for Freedom Cells which are struggling to stay focused and organized.

How to Rally Your Crew Around Exit & Build—Even When They're Getting Sucked Back Into Politics

Tired of the “just vote harder” crowd? Learn how to shift focus from false saviors to real solutions—and activate your group to build parallel systems that actually work.

Ground Reports from the Frontlines of Freedom

What’s working. What’s not. Hear straight from cell members in the trenches making moves, building systems, and creating REAL freedom in their local community.

If you are concerned about the state of the world, or just looking for some fresh ideas for solutions-focused activism, this is the call for you!



Register here and join us on Wednesday morning!