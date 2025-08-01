Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Why (and How) We Must Overcome the Fear Paradigm to Free Our Hearts & Minds

Derrick Broze
Aug 01, 2025
Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel focusing on the effects of propaganda/conditioning in the context of stress and emotional reactivity, how this drives continued submission, and how it has been historically utilized by power structures to keep you, as an individual, but also society as a whole, stuck in a perpetual state of fight or flight.

Featuring Ryan Cristian, Hakeem Anwar, Derrick Broze, Carey Wedler, Catherine Austin Fiits, Kit Knightly, and Steve Poikonen.

