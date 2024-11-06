Trump has been seeding the idea of the election being stolen for months now. Most recently, Trump has said if he loses than obviously the election wasn't fair. The Dems will likely claim something similar if the script says Trump wins.

The purpose of this is to cause chaos.

They want chaos - neighbor fighting against neighbor, people feeling robbed, etc - so they can bring about chaos. It will come either way, but part of the agenda is absolutely to destabilize the nation via loss of trust in the elections and the media. As an anarchist, I recognize that loss of trust in both institutions is, generally speaking, a good thing.

However, the Predator Class wants loss of trust so they "rebuild trust" with digital IDs, mass surveillance, and more government intrusion into your lives as we march towards the Technocratic State.

My hope and prayer is that people do not fall for the traps set by the Predator Class, their complicit media (and the liars in the Mainstream Alternative Media who will seize any alleged discrepancy to get people to believe something is afoul), and other propagandists.

In reality, these elections are controlled and scripted. Zionist Technocrats will win either way.

Please, do your best to remain level headed and focused in the coming days, weeks, and months. If you are in control of your mind, heart, and spirit they cannot fool you.