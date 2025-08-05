Derrick Broze's Journalism

Who Will Find What The Finders Hide? Addendum

Derrick Broze
Aug 05, 2025
The Conscious Resistance Network presents: Who Will Find What The Finders Hide? Addendum

In this mini-documentary, investigative journalist Derrick Broze continues the research he began with the 2019 documentary Who Will Find What the Finders Hide?

Watch the original Finders documentary and see Derrick's work on The Finders: https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-finders-cult/

Originally published as part of Chapter 15 of The Pyramid of Power docuseries. https://thepyramidofpower.net

