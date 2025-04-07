Playback speed
Who is David Hamblin and Why Was He Accused of Ritual Abuse?

Derrick Broze
Apr 07, 2025
In this clip from TCR Live #153, Derrick Broze breaks down his recent reporting on disgraced therapist and admitted child abuser, David Hamblin. Derrick explains how this fits into the context of the Utah ritual abuse investigation.

Watch the full show here: TCR Live #153: Ritual Abuse Goes Unpunished + the REAL ID-Digital ID Connection: https://theconsciousresistance.com/tcrlive-153/

