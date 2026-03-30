Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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What Do CPAC 2026 Attendees Think of the Iran War & Israel?

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Derrick Broze
Mar 30, 2026

From March 25th to 28th, 2026, journalist Derrick Broze attended CPAC 2026 to find out what attendees believe about the Iran War and support of Israel.

Follow Derrick’s work: https://theconsciousresistance.com

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