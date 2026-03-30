What Do CPAC 2026 Attendees Think of the Iran War & Israel?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript32213What Do CPAC 2026 Attendees Think of the Iran War & Israel?Derrick BrozeMar 30, 202632213ShareTranscriptFrom March 25th to 28th, 2026, journalist Derrick Broze attended CPAC 2026 to find out what attendees believe about the Iran War and support of Israel. Follow Derrick’s work: https://theconsciousresistance.comDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDerrick Broze's JournalismSubscribeAuthorsDerrick BrozeRecent PostsCPAC 2026 Debrief: Why I Came & What I Saw Mar 29 • Derrick BrozeRARE 1987 Footage of The Finders Cult Mar 28 • Derrick BrozeIranian Woman Does NOT Support "Crown Prince" Reza PahlaviMar 28 • Derrick BrozeCPAC Exclusive: Retiring Border Patrol Hardliner Bovino Has 'No Regrets' on Pretti Shooting, Denies U.S. Citizens DetainedMar 26 • Derrick BrozeIs the Iran War Another Gateway to The Great Reset? with Christian Westbrook Mar 25 • Derrick BrozeTCR Live #178: The Iran War & The Agenda 2030 AccelerationMar 24 • Derrick BrozeHelp Derrick Broze Report at CPAC 2026!Mar 20 • Derrick Broze