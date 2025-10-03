What Are the Limits of Free Speech? (Independent Media Alliance)

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing free speech and the importance of understanding what this term truly means while we live in a rapidly evolving partisan world. We discuss where the US is today, with both sides of the two party paradigm pushing justifications to violate American’s rights due to perceived grievances or threats, and the importance of truly understanding the principle of an inalienable right. We discuss the fine line that has been created between words and violence, how that line is being blurred, and how this is used by the government to increasingly control our speech, what we post online, and even our very ideas themselves.

Featuring:

Ryan Cristian (The Last American Vagabond)

James Corbett (The Corbett Report)

Carey Wedler (Pleasure to Burn)

Hrvoje Morić (Geopolitics and Empire)

Steve Poikonen (AM Wakeup)

Jason Bermas (Making Sense of the Madness)

Derrick Broze (The Conscious Resistance)

Kit Knightly (Off Guardian)

Charlie Robinson (Macroaggressions Podcast & Activist Post)