

We are down to the final days of the FINAL crowdfunding campaign for The Pyramid of Power!

I am about 50% done with the script and I am pushing forward knowing that I have the support of more than 175 people who have invested in this last episode.

Our goal is $10K and we only have $1,094 to go to hit that goal in the next 2 days!

If you've enjoyed all my FREE work over the years, including The Pyramid of Power, my other documentaries, my presentations, my podcasts, interviews, etc please consider investing in this series!

To complete our goal we only need 40 people to donate $28 USD to meet the goal. We can do this!

Five Thousand has been sent to my editor, and the rest will be used for making DVDs, USBs, and a companion book.

Support here: https://fundrazr.com/thepopfinal

Support via XMR here: https://kuno.anne.media/fundraiser/hqlc/