Friends,

Today is the Liberty on the Rocks Voluntaryism Conference featuring Larken Rose, James Corbett, Ryan Cristian, yours truly, and some other great speakers outlining how we can create liberty in our lifetime!

Tune in to hear a wide ranging discussion on the voluntaryist philosophy and what it means to actually live these values.

Everything starts at 11 am Central!

Watch for FREE here: https://watch.civl.com/programs/liberty-on-the-rocks-2024-digital-pass