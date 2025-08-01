Watch the First 3 Minutes of Chapter 17, Volume 1 of The Pyramid of Power!

Today Chapter 17 is Available on Civl's Streaming Platform

Friends,



I am super excited to share that Volume 1 of Chapter 17 of The Pyramid of Power docuseries is officially available now on the Civl streaming platform and podcasting network!



As I shared last week, I am partnering with Civl for the premiere of volume 1 and 2 of Chapter 17 of The Pyramid of Power docuseries.



Civl is a streaming platform and podcasting network that focuses on content that "upgrades civilization". They share my mission to empower humanity in the hopes of building a world based on voluntary and consensual relationships.



Civl offers two paid levels - $5 a month or $50 a year - which will give you first access to Chapter 17 of The Pyramid of Power starting today.



Civl is offering a 20% off coupon for my audience. Just use code TCR20 when you sign up for an annual subscription, and you will receive the discount, gain access to my content, plus all the content already available on their platform.



Find the details here.

By partnering with Civl, The Pyramid of Power series will be more widely available to people who consume content via Apple TV, Fire, or Roku. Not only will the POP be available, but some of my presentations, and my previous documentaries like Bringing Down Jeffrey Epstein will also be available.



If you join you will also get bonus content that has not been seen by anyone like my unreleased interview with G. Edward Griffin where he shares his life story with me. I will also be doing conversations exclusively for Civl's subscribers.

One more thing - to be clear, if you don't want to sign up for Civl, or can't afford it, you will still get to see the final episodes of The Pyramid of Power. Volume 1 will be publicly available on September 5th and Volume 2 will come out in November or December.



Thanks for the support.

Until Next Time, Remember,



You Are Powerful.

You Are Beautiful.

You Are Free.

