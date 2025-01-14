The Biggest Solutions-Focused Event of 2025 Is Almost Here!

I hope your new year is off to a wonderful start. I am looking forward to accomplishing many things this year in the name of advancing my own personal liberty, and the liberty of the world at large.



The first big thing of my 2025 is coming up in just 2 weeks at The People's Reset Activation from January 29th to February 2nd!



We launched this in person gathering in January 2021 as a response to the WEF's Great Reset initiative.



We did so because we recognize that year after year many people in our truth/freedom communities obsess over what Klaus Schwab and the WEF or Bilderberg Group are doing while taking no steps to create liberty in their own personal lives.



In fact, it's almost that time of year when the wannabe elite meet up at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland and activists obsess over their statements.



If you want to do something proactive this year, I encourage you to attend (or watch online for free) The People's Reset Activation, a 5-day solutions focused gathering intended to offer an alternative to the WEF/UN/Club of Rome etc vision of 2030 and beyond.



If you want to collaborate with others who are focused on promoting individual liberty, bodily autonomy, decentralization, localization, and parallel systems, this is the movement you have been looking for.



There's still time to get in person tickets if you can make it. If not, I highly encourage you to watch the entire event with friends or family to see which solutions can apply to your life now.



Don't forget - you are in control. Not the Davos crowd, not the Bilderbergers, and not fake politicians. Your future is your responsibility. Claim it.



BTW, I will be going live tonight for the next episode of The Conscious Resistance Live covering recent developments in the fluoride fight, updates on the spyware industry, and some thoughts on Trump's upcoming inauguration.



Tune in at 6:30 pm US Central on The Conscious Resistance on Odysee, Rokfin, Twitter, or YouTube.

- Derrick Broze