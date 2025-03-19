Visiting The Protopian Community In Costa Rica

In early March 2025, Derrick Broze visited the Protopia Community in Costa Rica to participate in the Protopian Convergence and learn from the community members. In this video Derrick interviews Protopia founder JP to discuss the history of the community, what Protopia means, and what the future plans are for this beautiful piece of land. JP also gives Derrick a tour of the entire property. Don't miss this inspiring discussion!

https://www.protopia.community/

"At Protopia, we envision a world where every individual is empowered to thrive in harmony with themselves, each other, and the earth. Through our dedication to fostering growth, freedom, and heart-centered connection, we aspire to create a global community that embraces authenticity, spirituality, and earth stewardship.

Set on 14 hectares of lush land, our farm is a place where nature’s beauty and potential come alive. With the majority of our home preserved as primary and secondary forest, we are privileged to care for a diverse ecosystem while tending to mature fruit trees and exploring new ways of achieving interdependence. We are working toward creating a regenerative farm system that includes a chicken coop, a perennial-focused agroforestry model, themed gardens and greenhouses paired with bio-factories for compost, bio-ferments, and much more…

We are far from perfect and embrace a “learning by doing” approach, always striving to listen and be better for the land and those who steward it. "