Journalist Derrick Broze breaks down his latest article “The Venezuela Technocracy Connection”. As Derrick explains, the US bombing of Venezuela and capture of Nicolás Maduro cannot be rationally explained as a drug enforcement operation, or even solely about recovering oil. The bigger picture is Technocracy.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/venezuela-drugs-oil-technocracy/

True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing. Indie journalist, Derrick Broze, covers current events outside of establishment narratives with original research, subversive perspectives, and opportunities to Exit and Build a freer world.

