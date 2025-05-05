Friends,

Over the last 2 months I’ve been writing the final episode of my docuseries, The Pyramid of Power. I put my heart and best research into answering the question of who (or what) runs the world. I’ve interviewed lots of amazing people and dove deep down rabbit holes old and new.

In the end my script came out to be 25,000 words which is roughly 3.5 hours long!!

So over the last week I’ve been working with my editor to trim unnecessary bits and get it down to a reasonable length. (Don’t worry, the full version will be in the book version of the POP!)

After much work we can now say the final version of Chapter 17 of The Pyramid is going to be 2 hours and 40 minutes long. We are going to split it into 2 volumes.

Because this is longer than we anticipated and budgeted for we are asking anyone who wants to help us make this version the best possible to consider donating to our crowdfunding campaign. We're aiming to raise another $4K USD.

As a reminder, Chapter 17 features Peter Dale Scott, Richard Spence, Richard Grove, Daniel Estulin, Adam Green, Mark Passio, David Icke, Larken Rose, James Corbett, and G. Edward Griffin.

This is what the flow is like:

Intro

What is the Deep State?

Black Rock/ Vanguard/ State Street

The WEF

The Club of Rome

The Bilderberg Group

The Trilateral Commission

The Round Table Groups

Committee of 300

The Zionists

The Freemasons

The Jesuits

The Jesuit-Mason Connection

Venetian Black Nobility

Illuminati

The Dark Occultists

The Otherworldly Evil

If you can afford to invest, please do so here: https://fundrazr.com/thepopfinal

If you want to support via XMR/ Monero, use this page: https://kuno.anne.media/fundraiser/hqlc/

To support with BTC or other cryptos, visit this page: https://theconsciousresistance.com/invest



