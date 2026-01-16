United Nations Insider Speaks Out About UN Digital ID Program

Journalist Derrick Broze speaks with Alexander Ray, a former communications officer with the United Nations, about his efforts to raise awareness on the UN’s internal digital ID program. Alexander discusses his history of working with the UN, how he tried to ring alarm bells on digital ID, and why he chose to leave the organization.

Read his story in Derrick’s new article: EXCLUSIVE: Former United Nations Employee Warns of the Dangers of the UN Digital ID Program https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/exclusive-un-digital-id/

True crime for freedom lovers, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing. Indie journalist, Derrick Broze, covers current events outside of establishment narratives with original research, subversive perspectives, and opportunities to Exit and Build a freer world.

