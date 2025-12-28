Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1555 Trump's Technocratic Gaza Takeover Continues Derrick BrozeDec 28, 20251555ShareTranscriptIn this clip from TCR Live #174, Derrick Broze breaks down the latest news regarding the Technocratic Gaza “Peace Plan”. Watch the full show TCR Live #174: The Epstein-CIA Connection Everyone Is Ignoring Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDerrick Broze's JournalismSubscribeAuthorsDerrick BrozeRecent PostsThe Military Helped Make Avatar (Derrick Broze on Redacted)Dec 26 • Derrick BrozeParallel Structures, Palantir & The People’s Reset (Derrick Broze on The Way Forward)Dec 24 • Derrick BrozeTCR Live #174: The Epstein-CIA Connection Everyone Is Ignoring Dec 23 • Derrick BrozeTrump Gives the Technocrats Their Wet Dream with AI Executive OrderDec 20 • Derrick BrozeNattali Rize Speaks on COVID1984, the West Papua Conflict, & The People's ResetDec 18 • Derrick BrozeNew Emails Show Les Wexner Lied About Jeffrey Epstein RelationshipDec 18 • Derrick BrozeDerrick Broze Discusses His Struggles with Addiction and His New Memoir on The Way ForwardDec 16 • Derrick Broze