Derrick Broze and Ian Carroll are going to discuss the first 60 days of Trump's 2nd term, and whether or not the "freedom movement" should continue to embrace Trump.
Follow Ian: https://x.com/IanCarrollShow
Follow Derrick: https://theconsciousresistance.com
Trump's First 60 Days: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly with Ian Carroll & Derrick Broze
Mar 25, 2025
Derrick Broze and Ian Carroll are going to discuss the first 60 days of Trump's 2nd term, and whether or not the "freedom movement" should continue to embrace Trump.
Recent Posts
Share this post