Trump's First 60 Days: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly with Ian Carroll & Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze
Mar 25, 2025
1
2
Transcript

Derrick Broze and Ian Carroll are going to discuss the first 60 days of Trump's 2nd term, and whether or not the "freedom movement" should continue to embrace Trump.

Follow Ian: https://x.com/IanCarrollShow

Follow Derrick: https://theconsciousresistance.com

Derrick Broze's Journalism
Authors
Derrick Broze
