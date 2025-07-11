Well, as I have been reporting for the last month or so, Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency is going to appeal the historic federal court ruling which called for the EPA to act on the dangers posed by water fluoridation.

Michael Connett, the lead attorney for the Fluoride Action Network who fought the battle against the EPA under Trump’s 1st admin and Biden’s, posted the following message on his official twitter account.

Connett places the blame on EPA’s Lee Zeldin. This decision is all the more frustrating for MAHA believers because in April Zeldin stood with U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to announce the EPA’s decision to expeditiously review new scientific information on potential health risks of fluoride in drinking water.



Unfortunately, despite these claims, the EPA is going to appeal the federal court ruling which will continue to delay action on the dangerous toxin known as fluoride.

In April, Michael Connett told me that he believed the EPA should not appeal and instead should follow the courts orders.



“What we need the EPA to do is follow the court’s order from last year. Where the court ordered the EPA to implement a rule-making proceeding to eliminate the unreasonable risk posed by adding fluoridation chemicals to drinking water,” Connett stated. “The court didn’t ask EPA to do another review of the science. The court ordered the EPA to take action.”



I will continue to follow these developments and put together a full report next week.



