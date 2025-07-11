Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane's avatar
Jane
2h

I did not expect anything else. Their window dressing was gorgeous though. Took virtue signaling to new artistic heights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BobbyL's avatar
BobbyL
1h

Its been well known about flouride for at least 100 years. Its intentional and above politics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture