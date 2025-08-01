Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Trump's EPA Wants to Keep Fluoride In Your Water

Derrick Broze
Aug 01, 2025
In this clip from TCR Live #159, Derrick Broze breaks down the latest in the legal saga between the US Environmental Protection Agency and clean water advocates. The EPA under Trump recently announced they will be appealing the 2024 federal court ruling to act on the dangers posed by fluoridation chemicals. What does this mean for MAHA?

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/trump-epa-fluoride

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

