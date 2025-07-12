Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Trump's Big Brother Bill Expands the Immigration Police State - Don't Fall For It!

Derrick Broze
Jul 12, 2025
11
In this clip from TCR Live #158, Derrick Broze explains how Trump's Big Brother Bill, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, will further advance the surveillance and police state in the name of fighting illegal immigration.

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/trumps-big-brother-bill/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

