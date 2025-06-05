Trump Implementing MASS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM In U.S.! (Derrick Broze on Jimmy Dore)

Data privacy activists, many of whom are supporters of President Donald Trump, are expressing anger and disbelief following reports that his administration had advanced plans to create a national citizen database with technology firm Palantir.

The White House has reportedly contracted Palantir, a Colorado-based analytics company co-founded by Trump supporter Peter Thiel, to assist in compiling a database of personal information on American citizens, according to unnamed government officials and Palantir employees. The purported deal follows project talks Palantir had with the Social Security Administration and the Department of Education.

Jimmy speaks with author, activist and investigative journalist Derrick Broze about how Trump’s embrace of Palantir represents a betrayal of MAGA principles.