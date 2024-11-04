Tonight! TCR Live #144: The Argument for Non-Voting in the 2024 (S)election
Tonight at 5:30 Central I will be going live for TCR Live #144: The Argument for Non-Voting in the 2024 (S)election.
I will be covering my 3 articles from last week on why you shouldn't vote, and my 2 2-hour conversations with Ian Carroll and Alec Zeck about voting.
Stay tuned to The Conscious Resistance on Odysee to watch live!
