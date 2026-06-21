

Friends,

Today I am going to be streaming my 2nd paid subscriber exclusive livestream.

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﻿If you have a paid subscription, you can join my livestream at 5 pm US Central!



Last week we chatted about Exit and ﻿Build strategy, the Disclosure Day movie, the fluoride lawsuit, and a few other topics.

I ﻿am not sure what all we will get into today but I will be sharing a little bit about my next project relating to the fight against hyperscale AI data centers.



Come join the fun at the link below right at 5 pm US Central: