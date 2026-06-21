Subscriber Exclusive Livestream #2: Thoughts on Sources + the Fight Against Data Centers
Friends,
Today I am going to be streaming my 2nd paid subscriber exclusive livestream.
If you have a paid subscription, you can join my livestream at 5 pm US Central!
Last week we chatted about Exit and Build strategy, the Disclosure Day movie, the fluoride lawsuit, and a few other topics.
I am not sure what all we will get into today but I will be sharing a little bit about my next project relating to the fight against hyperscale AI data centers.
Come join the fun at the link below right at 5 pm US Central: