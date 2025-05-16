Tin Foil Hat Podcast #884: The Pyramid Of Power With Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze joins us again on TFH to discuss his work investigating the Palantir World Order, and how Peter Thiel, Donald Trump, and the world’s technocrats are influencing our lives. A journalist, author, filmmaker and activist, Broze is currently working on a 17-part docuseries called “The Pyramid of Power.” We discuss who and/or what is at the top of that pyramid, and conclude by getting into solutions to humanity’s predicament, including the “Exit and Build” strategy supporting by Derrick.

Original Link: https://samtripoli.com/tfh-884-the-pyramid-of-power-with-derrick-broze/

Follow Derrick: https://theconsciousresistance.com