THROWBACK to 2012: Alex Jones Interviews Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze
Mar 24, 2025
THROWBACK to 2012 when Alex Jones interviewed me after the Houston Police pulled a shotgun on a crowd of 100 people at an event organized by The Houston Free Thinkers, the activist group I started.

Some more background: https://www.khou.com/article/news/hpd-investigating-clash-between-officers-partygoers-at-houston-free-thinkers-event/285-339807554

