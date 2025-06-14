As many people have pointed out, today's nationwide protests under the banner "No Kings" are being organized by left wing groups with connections to the DNC. To me, this is not a surprise at all nor is it some hidden conspiracy.

The left wing orgs have long funded protest movements and rallies. What I think is unfortunate is that most of the right wing or right wing adjacent indie media is speaking about this as if its a nationwide plan for mass riots organized by the leftist cabal.

While the funding is worth noting, I don't think its as coordinated as people keep claiming. I've been to many protests over the last 15 years and organized just as many.

To pretend like every person who shows up is an agent of the Democrats is just silly. The attendees of these protests typically range from old liberals to college students and a radical leftist or two. And, of course, the occasional provocateur.

What I also find interesting is that the protest is literally focused on promoting "No Kings" but because of the left/right propaganda some Conservatives are acting like that's a bad message!

According to the No Kings site they are speaking out because the Trump admin has "cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political positions, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts".

I am 100% against those actions and understand why people oppose them. Does that mean I 100% support the people organizing tomorrow's actions? Obviously not.

It's the same as me speaking at and attending rallies during COVID1984 when there were Trump loving, blue lives matter flag waving right wingers present. I made it clear I didn't support their views on certain topics but could stand with them against COVID measures.

Anyways, I will be attending, documenting and interviewing people at the protest in Houston, Texas. Stay tuned for a report.