This Week I am In Portland, OR & Seattle, WA!
Friends,
Tomorrow night I am in Portland, Oregon sharing a presentation titled "Why We Must Exit & Build as Digital Surveillance Rise".
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wednesday night I am performing with DubFX and Prezence in Portland.
Thursday night we are in Seattle. Tickets for the concerts can be purchased at DubFX.com
I hope to see some of you. Thanks for the support!
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.