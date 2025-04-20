This US City Is Now the Largest Not to Fluoridate

In this clip from TCR Live #154, Derrick Broze breaks down his latest article revealing that Houston, Texas is the largest US city not to add fluoride to their water supply. Derrick learned this by filing an open records request with the City of Houston. Derrick also covers the latest developments relating to water fluoridation in the federal government.

Source: https://theconsciousresistance.com/houston-fluoride/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

