I Cannot Continue Doing My Work Without Your Support

I won’t waste your precious time with my sob story, but the reality is I have been struggling for the last year after my pay at The Last American Vagabond was cut to less than half due to frivolous copyright lawsuits Ryan Cristian is facing.

I’ve done everything I can to survive, to continue writing articles on a monthly basis, to continue releasing empowering and educational interviews, to continue releasing my monthly podcast breaking down the truth behind the big stories of the day, and, most importantly, to promote real solutions.

And yet, despite my best efforts - and lots of positive comments from my supporters - I can barely pay my bills. I need to come up with a new plan to survive and continue doing this important work that means more to me than anything in the world.

So, I am not here to ask for your handouts, or for you to support me monthly without getting something in return.

Instead, I am stepping further into faith and trusting that all of the hard work I’ve put into my journalism for the last 16 years will pay off and that YOU will help me finally take The Conscious Resistance Network completely independent.

I love working for TLAV, and I’ve enjoyed working for all the various indie media outlets I’ve worked for over the last decade, but my dream has always been to work for myself, and to build TCRN as an indie brand.

So here’s my plan:

If I can get your financial support, I will continue writing weekly articles and doing video breakdowns of those articles, but, rather than the articles being hosted on someone else’s site, they would be exclusive to TCRN. This would ideally drive more traffic to our website, grow our email list, and bring more people to the wealth of work I’ve produced since 2013.

The major difference between what I am doing now would be that those who sign up for monthly support on Substack at $10 a month will be able to vote on my next investigations.

Additionally, those who support at $10 a month will gain access to an exclusive weekly livestream focused on discussing Exit and Build strategies. I will share my ideas and we will hear successes and challenges from the audience.

What do I need to make this happen?

I need to make at least $1500 USD a month in order to make this happen and take TCRN independent.

Right now, between Substack and Buy Me a Coffee, I am making between $6-700 a month. This amount varies depending on whether people cancel, new members sign up, ﻿and how much they sign up.

So, if you’re currently supporting me on SS, please consider upgrading to $10 a month. If you’re not supporting at all, please consider signing up at the $10 a month level.

If you can’t afford 10 bucks, please consider $5 a month.

If you can’t afford five, please just keep reading/watching and SHARING my work with your networks so I can reach new people.

﻿Why should you consider supporting me for $10 a month?

Unlike lots of other creators and platforms with much bigger reach and financial budget, I don’t do clickbait, I don’t shovel fearporn down your throat, and I only stick to the facts. This seems to be an increasing rarity these days.

Please consider signing up for support on Substack.

You can also support by buying a TCRN shirt or a book.

Thanks for the support. I can’t do this without you.