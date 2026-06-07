Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
8h

Absolutely. You have my support Derrick, in this very important work you are doing. You are an example so many need to follow. Supported and shared.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3h

This work is not a career. It is a compulsion. I call this work, working to take humanity through this grind and into a new paradigm. But if we keep using the banker's money system and not use and talk about over and over and over to use another form of exchange that doesn't appreciate or depreciate and that is decentralized, then that's staying in this paradigm. I wish "truth seekers" would listen but they don't. So it goes on, the dependence on the banking system and the fawning and contorting to be able to stay afloat. If we did otherwise, in great numbers, we would be building something robust by now but we can always start at any time when we have had enough of this imprisonment and derangement that life has become on earth.

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