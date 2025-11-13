Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

This Might be The Most Important Report on Digital ID's You Need to See!

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Nov 13, 2025

Derrick Broze is joined by Hakeem Anwar, founder of Above Phone and Take Back Our Tech, to discuss his new deep dive into the latest developments on digital ID’s from around the world. Hakeem outlines where digital IDs are advancing the fastest, where they are yet to roll out, and what you need to know to be prepared.

Download the digital ID report here: https://abovephone.com/digital-id/

Support our work by purchasing a privacy phone from Above Phone by visiting https://abovephone.com/?above=tcrn

Use Code DBROZE50

Follow Hakeem on Substack: https://tbot.substack.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture