Friends,



This is from an email I received recently. I love hearing about these success stories, even if in small ways. This is how I know my efforts are working.

"I work with a health authority servicing First Nations and indigenous people in the area.

Recently my managed tasked me with doing a “water challenge” for the month of March. An initiative to have staff drink more water.

I used it as an opportunity to educate people of the dangers of chemical additives to municipal and commercial water supplies, filtration options as well as chemicals leaching into water from certain containers by doing a “weekly water facts” newsletter to accompany the challenge.

In addition I also recently got the fluoridated water cooler removed from the office after detailing your reporting to health and safety.

Week two I featured your articles from TLAV Covering the fluoride action networks suit against the EPA.

Ryan, whitney and yourself got me and my husband through covid without being maimed. No masks, no lockdowns, no injections (even Though it cost us our jobs for a year)((no regrets))

Just wanted to let you know your work has seen a few more eyes in a small town in the middle of nowhere in Canada :)

Love the pyramid of power series. Thank you for all that you do."