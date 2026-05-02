Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
2h

We’re ruled by the absolute worst humanity has to offer

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Kathy Clarke's avatar
Kathy Clarke
2h

What a disgusting country we are, that we tolerate being ruled by genocidal child traffickers. Every American needs to look within their heart to find what remains of integrity and ethics, and follow the remaining shred of humanity within, rather than continuing to support this system. And for God's sake, destroy your television, abandon wealth worship, stop playing into the political and corporate depravity, for the sake of your children and their children. Unite against evil or be consumed by it.

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